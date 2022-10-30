Local library events and meetings

Forgotten communities of Miami County: Troy-Miami County Public Library

The Troy-Miami County Public Library will be hosting Doug Christian for Forgotten communities of Miami County at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3. He will be discussing twenty or more communities throughout the county and will be handing out informational packets. Registration is not required. For more information, call 937-339-0502.

Board of Trustees meetings: Tipp City Public Library

The Board of trustees will be holding a finance committee meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Then the board will be holding a special meeting for the purpose of voting on the upcoming expired trustee position from 7:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Writers group: Piqua Public Library

The writers group meets weekly from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays. They meet in the founders room on the second floor. It’s a supportive, collaborative, and accessible community group. Advanced sign-up is not required.

Dungeons and dragons: Milton-Union Public Library

From 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, join Milton-Union Public Library for a fantasy-filled afternoon of Dungeons and Dragons. No experience is needed. The library will be providing supplies and refreshments.

Walking with books: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library in Pleasant Hill for excercising, chatting, and reading. The event is at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, and will be held every Wednesday. Members can enjoy an outdoor walk, weather permitting.