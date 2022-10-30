A fitting end to fitted sheets

Here is what happens when a person has a cozy warm house, enough to eat, fabulous friends, and an adequate stock of funds with which to pay the bills: that person gripes about fitted sheets. The person in question is aged enough to remember a time (a.k.a. the olden days) before there was such a thing as fitted sheets. The person in question is nearly aged enough to remember a time even before then (a.k.a. the very olden days), when those very sheets were toted down to the river and beaten on a rock because the washing machine hadn’t been invented. All this took place when sheets came in one shape: rectangular. Back then, of course (this is still the olden days, in case you’ve lost track), the rivers were clean enough to wash sheets in. Now I am unsure which way the transfer of dirt would go. Dirty or clean, the rectangular sheets went on the bed and were tucked in so as to bring them into close proximity to the mattress. If you had been trained by Miss Spearman, the sheets were tucked in so tightly it took superhuman effort to get between them. If you were trained by an individual whose goal in life was not to propagate sleep deprivation, the sheets were tucked in so that on the very first turn-over in the night the whole mass of linen wrapped around your body, just like Frodo’s cocoon in “Lord of the Rings.” Neither case was restful especially if you had a fear of either crisp hospital corners or spiders.

So, the fitted sheet was dreamt up by someone who was tired of being tired. The design of fitted sheets was not too complicated. Elastic of varying efficiency was encased in the hem of one of the previously rectangular sheets, rendering it into a shape somewhere between ovoid and oblong. Whatever shape it was, it certainly wasn’t the same shape as a mattress. The idea or perhaps I should say the theory, in case you have been living in a cave for the past fifty years, is to put the stretchy elastic hem around the mattress and the elastic magically holds it there. There are two key words missing from that sentence and the key words are “supposed to.” As in the elastic is supposed to magically hold it there. Anyone who has ever worn underwear can tell you not all elastic is created equal. I myself never tire of the story my mother tells of a young girl, suffering from rationing during World War II, whose underwear puddled down around her ankles as she walked down the street. I am sure this story is much more amusing if you were the puddle-watcher rather than the puddle-ee.

This whole sheety process was somewhat successful at first because all mattresses were about the same thickness. Oh sure, if you happened to buy sheets from a manufacturer that got their elastic from the same place that girl’s underwear maker did you might be in trouble. Bottom sheets with faulty elastic were prone to letting loose in the middle of the night. The late, great Steve Boone used to have a name for these sheets and blasphemy featured prominently in that name.

But now mattresses come in an almost infinite spectrum of thicknesses. And the fitted sheet companies are not, shall we say, keeping pace. Instead of making linens that actually fit, manufacturers seem to be focused on marketing the items they have, using the time-honored method of inventive advertising. Most packages of sheets have a little blurb stating that the sheets’ pocket will fit “up to an 18” mattress.” Pocket. That’s what the corner of the product is called now, as in “I call the 8-ball into the far corner of the sheet.” Unfortunately, a four-inch mattress technically falls into the realm of “up to an 18.” As does a five-inch, six-inch, seven-inch, etc. What will emphatically NOT fit into a sheet that will accommodate “up to an 18” mattress is any mattress falling in the mid-teens, such as a fifteen inch. This is the voice of frustrated experience talking. Forcing the issue, not to mention the sheet, causes the mattress to curve up like a bowl which is handy only if you have a tendency to fall out of bed.

I have two friends who compose haikus. One pens exquisite and moving pieces about nature. The other writes about viewing a fellow bicyclist’s spanned-out spandex shorts from the rear.

While it does not approximate the pure poetry of gazing at see-through bike shorts, I submit this offering:

Unrepentant sheet

Creeps by my sleeping still life,

Twisted past the dawn.

Marla Boone resides in Covington and writes for Miami Valley Today