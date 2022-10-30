On the agendas

Troy City Council

The Troy City Council will hold a special meeting of council starting a 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. This meeting is held in the Council Chambers at Troy City Hall located at 100 S. Market St.

Piqua City Commissioner Meeting

The Piqua City Commissioners will be hosting a meeting with an executive session starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, in the Piqua Commission Chambers, located at 201 W. Water St. Piqua meeting.

The purpose of the executive session is “to prepare for and review negotiations on compensation or other terms and conditiions of employment for city personnel,” according to a press release.

The executive session is not open to the public, but the general meeting, which follows the executive session, is open to the public. The general meeting will also be live-streamed under the city of Piqua’s Youtube channel.

The agenda can be found at www.piquaoh.org/agendacenter.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners hosts two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

The agendas can be found at https://miamicountyohio.gov/434/Agendas-Minutes.