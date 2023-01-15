Saturday Wrestling Roundup

MIAMISBURG — The Troy wrestling team took second at the Miamisburg Pool Tournament Saturday, with three wrestlers being crowned champions.

The host Vikings won with 329 points, while Troy finished with 292.

T.J. Murray (106), Colton Trochelman (113) and Xavier Poffenberger (175) all pinned their way through the tournament.

Murray and Trochelman were both 5-0 with five pins and Poffenberger was 4-0 with four pins.

Brayden Lester (144), Owen Zickafoose (190) and De’Andre Jones (285) all finished second.

Zickafoose and Jones were both 4-1 with four pins and Lester was 3-1 with two pins.

Taking third were Anden Kemmer (120), Nolan Fox (126), Nathan Brewster (138) and Danny Murray (165).

Fox and Murray were both 3-2 with three pins.

Brewster was 3-2 with two pins and Kemmer was 2-2 with two pins.

Aaron Oates (132) finished fourth, recording two pins.

Tyler Plunkett (150) and Asher Merritt (132) both finished fifth.

Plunkett was 3-2 with three pins.

Mason Invite

MASON — The Miami East wrestling team took fifth at the Mason Comet Invitational Saturday.

Cooper Shore (120) remainined unbeaten on the season.

Shore went 5-0 with three pins.

In the finals, he faced Noah Moreland of Vandalia-Butler who came in with a 25-1 record and the match did not disappoint, with Shore recording a 10-8 victory in overtime.

Finishing second for the Vikings were Aaron Mills (144) and Hunter Randall (165).

Mills was 4-1 with four pins and Randall was 3-2 with three pins.

Dusty Winner (285) was third, going 3-1 with three pins.

Taking fourth were Layton Hughes (138) and Drake Bennett (190).

Hughes was 3-2 with one pin and Bennett was 3-2 with two pins.

Daniel Martin (150) was fifth, going 3-2.

Taking sixth was Gabe Cole (113), who had one tech fall.

Taking eighth were Brian Fulton (106), John Kemp (157) and Dylan Arthur (215).

Arthur recorded one pin.

Sycamore Invite

CINCINNATI — The Tippecanoe wrestling team finished fourth at the Sycamore Invitational Saturday and had two champions.

Oliver Murry (132) and Collin Isaac (138) both won their weight classes.

Isaac pinned his way through the tournament, going 4-0 with four pins and Murry went 4-0 with three pins.

Taking third was Riley Nicholls (144).

He was 4-1 with three pins and a tech fall.

Taking fourth were Andrew Lyons (113), Trent Thompson (120) and Kaden Price (126).

Price was 4-2 with three pins, Lyons was 3-2 with three pins and Thompson was 3-2 with two pins.