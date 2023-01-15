Saturday Girls Basketball Roundup

PIQUA — The Tippecanoe girls picked up a 49-22 win over Piqua in MVL action Saturday at Garbry Gymnasium.

Tipp improved to 9-6 overall and 8-4 in the MVL, while Piqua dropped to 2-12 overall and 2-10 in the MVL.

Tipp led 11-5, 21-12 and 33-16 at the quarter breaks.

Xenia 42,

Troy 36

XENIA — The Troy girls basketball team dropped a road game in MVL action Saturday.

The Lady Trojans are now 5-10 overall and 5-7 in the MVL.

The game was tied 10-10 after one quarter and Troy took a 24-22 halftime lead.

Xenia went in front 30-27 after the third quarter and held on for the win.

Bethel 58,

Lehman 28

BRANDT — The Bethel girls basketball team remained unbeaten in TRC play Saturday.

The Bees are 12-3 overall and 9-0 in the TRC, while Lehman dropped to 2-13 overall and 0-10 in the TRC.

Bethel led 8-2, 24-13 and 51-16 at the quarter breaks.

Karley Moore led the Bees with 20 points and Kerigan Calhoun scored 12.

Rhyan Reittinger, Zoie Drummond and Isabella Halleg scored five points each.

Miami East 40,

Milton-Union 21

WEST MILTON — The Miami East girls basketball team picked up a road win Saturday in TRC action.

East improved to 14-4 overall and 8-2 in the TRC, while Milton-Union dropped to 12-4 overall and 7-3 in the TRC.

East led 12-4, 22-10 and 31-12 at the quarter breaks.

McKayah Musselman led Miami East with 11 points and Camryn Francis added nine points.

Logan Phillips scored six points.

Rachel Jacobs led Milton-Union with eight points and three steals and Jenna Brumbaugh scored six points and had three steals.

Kate Copp grabbed five rebounds.

Covington 44,

Northridge 33

COVINGTON — Maggie Anderson had a big game to spark Covington to a win in TRC action Saturday.

Covington improved to 10-7 overall and 7-3 in the TRC with the win.

The Buccs led 14-6, 24-14 and 27-20 at the quarter breaks.

Anderson poured in a career-high 30 points and Carlie Besecker added five points.

Troy Christian 42,

Riverside 30

TROY — The Troy Christian girls basketball team picked up a TRC win at home Saturday.

The Eagles improved to 5-10 overall and 3-7 in the TRC.

Troy Christian led 12-9, 21-18 and 30-28 at the quarter breaks, before holding the Piratess to two points in the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn Lavy had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Eagles.

Kathleen Johnson scored seven points and Jocey Hill added six points.

Hope Carroll had 10 rebounds and three steals and Reign Wilkens added three steals.

St. Henry 54,

Bradford 5

ST. HENRY — The Bradford girls basketball team dropped a non-conference game Saturday.

The Railroaders dropped to 0-15 on the season.

Bradford trailed 46-2 at halftime.