Local library events and meetings

How to adult: Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library staff knows being an adult can be difficult so they’re offering How to adult every Monday at 5 p.m.. They will be teaching about resume writing, apartment renting, and house buying. The event is open to high schoolers and young adults. Registration is not required. For more information, call 937-676-2731.

Yoga basics: Tipp City Public Library

The Tipp City Public Library will be hosting Molly from Inhabit Yoga from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Molly will introduce fundamental yoga breathing, postures, alignment, and core muscle engagement to support healthy yoga practices. For information, call 937-667-3826.

Teen movie night: Piqua Public Library

Teens are invited to join the library staff for a night of popcorn, movies, and fun at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17. This month’s movie is Princess Diaries. For more information, contact the library at 937-773-6753.

Family story time: Troy-Miami County Public Library

Each Thursday, including Thursday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m., the Troy-Miami County Public Library hosts Family story time for toddlers and preschoolers and their families. Music, stories, fingerplays, and more are available to promote early literacy. For more information, contact 937-339-0502.

Bingo for books: Milton-Union Public Library

The Milton-Union Public Library is inviting adults to join them for an evening of Bingo at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. Prizes will be awarded for each round. To register, contact the library at 937-698-5515.