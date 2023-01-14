UVCC names Students of the Quarter

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center (UVCC) has named Owen Beachler, junior interactive media student from Bradford High School and Jude Via, senior in welding technologies from Newton High School as Students of the Quarter for the second nine-week grading period.

Beachler and Via were selected from a group of seven students nominated by faculty for the quarter honors, a press release from UVCC said.

Nominations for Student of the Quarter are made by career-technical program instructors with attendance, citizenship, leadership and effort taken into account. In addition, the student’s academic instructors are asked to rate each nominee’s effort during the nine-week grading period.

Students earning an Award of Merit designation for Student of the Quarter honors are juniors Trinity Shawhan in the Teacher Academy from Piqua High School and Riley Stanfill in Early Childhood Education and Care from Bradford High School as well as seniors Desiree Higginbotham in Early Childhood Education and Care from Troy High School, Haylee Shields in Sports Medicine from Jackson Center High School and Collin Snyder in Interactive Media from Piqua High School

“Congratulations to all these students on their hard work and dedication to their future through career and technical education,” the release said.