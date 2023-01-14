Tipp City Police reports

Police log

THURSDAY

-1:10 a.m.: drug offense. Officers issued a traffic citation to the registered owner of a vehicle for marked lanes violation and traffic control devices in the area of North Willow Glen Avenue and Rolling Acres Drive. The registered owner was also charged with possession of marijuana.

WEDNESDAY

-12:12 a.m.: disturbance. Police responded to a verbal argument between a male and female in the 500 block of West Walnut Street. Both subjects were intoxicated. The woman who was on the lease wanted the male to leave. He was unable to find a ride so officers took him home.

TUESDAY

-2:36 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to Cubesmart Self Storage on North Third Street on a report of a unit being broken into. Unit 428 was broken into, it is unclear if anything was missing.

MONDAY

-3:04 p.m.: menacing. Officers received a report of menacing from Tipp City High School via email to a teacher. The email was forwarded from the teacher to the assistant principal. No charges have been filed.

