Troy resident makes 100th lifetime donation

TROY — Troy donor Penelope “Penney” Williamson began the year in a perfect way. She made her milestone 100th lifetime donation on Jan. 11 with her first donation of 2023.

She is retired from her career with the Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities and last year made 15 platelet donations. She was first asked about apheresis while donating at the First Presbyterian Church in Troy.

“I was at the blood drive in Troy, and they asked, ‘Would you be interested?’” said Williamson. “I had never been approached about that. Now, here I am!”

Her 100th donation milestone is a tribute to her dedication.

“I feel like I’m blessed to be able to do it,” said Williamson. “You get the phone calls, now texts, telling you, like the other day, that my platelets were used for a patient at Dayton Children’s Hospital. Oh my, I’m happy that I can do that.”