Schumacher Homes opens new design center

TROY — Schumacher Homes was welcomed to Troy by a representative from the city of Troy and members of the Troy Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday, Oct. 24, at the new Schumacher Homes Design Center on West Main Street.

“We’re excited moving forward,” said city of Troy Zoning Inspector Taylor Bruner, who attended the ceremony and presented a welcome bag on behalf of the city. “The building turned out fantastic; I think you guys did a great job.”

“We’re very excited to be here and open this new location, and just to serve the city of Troy,” Schumacher Homes Consultant Billie Neace said.

Located at 1750 W. Main St., the approximately 3,000-square-foot showroom will serve an 11-county-area. “We do everything,” Neace said. “This is our design center. From top to bottom, they get to choose everything, and it’s right here for them to look at.”

“We start out with 99 home plans,” he said. “They’re all fully-customizable.”

“We can customize those pretty much any way a customer wants as long as it’s structurally sound,” Neace said. “We’ll move walls, move stairs, whatever needs to be done.”

The design center also features samples of building products, ranging from carpet and tile to granite and quartz countertops.

“You get to actually see everything and pick everything,” Construction Manager Marshall Houseman said. “Paint colors, grout colors; everything is in-house.”

“We are customization to a whole new level,” Neace said. “We are going to say yes, where a lot of builders would say no.”

Schumacher homes is the largest on-your-lot home builder in the nation and also features its own mortgage company, Schumacher Mortgage. “We’re affiliated with them,” Neace said. “We don’t run it out of this office, but if someone comes in to build their home we are able to send them right over to a mortgage loan officer, who is able to get them set up with a construction loan.”

“That’s one thing that sets Schumacher apart,” Consultant Natasha Swank said. “it’s opened a lot of doors for people who may have a hard time with other traditional banks, getting those construction loans.”

The new design center is located in a former Logan’s Roadhouse. Remodeling work on the building started sometime last year, and the design center officially opened last month.

“We’re taking over 11 different counties,” Houseman said. “We’re projected out this year at 55 homes that we will build, then the following couple years we’ll be up to 70 or 80 homes per year.”

The design center will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. More information can also be found online at www.schumacherhomes.com.