Tuesday Girls Soccer/Volleyball District Semifinal Roundup

BEAVERCREEK — The Tippecanoe girls soccer team cruised to a 9-0 win over Kenton Ridge in a D-II district semifinal at Carroll High School Tuesday.

Tippecanoe, 16-2-1, will play Summit Country Day in a district championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lakota East High School.

Kendall Davis and Kaylyn Schultz scored two goals each for Tipp.

Makenzie Chinn had one goal and three assists and Emma Hanrahan, Megan Landis, Maddie Moran and Sam Wall each scored one goal.

Chelsea Dettwiller and Payton Zeh had two assists each and Laney Cleckner and Kaylee Dennison had one assist each.

Leah Adkins had four saves in goal.

D-III

Bethel 2,

Miami East 1

PLEASANT HILL — The Bethel girls soccer team completed a mini TRC tournament run with a win in a D-III district semifinal.

After beating Lehman 5-4 in double overtime Saturday, the Bees made a 2-0 lead standup against the Vikings Tuesday night.

Bethel, 15-4-1, will play Madeira at 7 p.m. Saturday at Trotwood-Madison High School in a district championship game.

Miami East finishes the season with a 15-4 record.

East and Bethel had split during the regular season this game was a physical battle as well.

Bethel got two goals in less than three minutes in the opening half and East couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Rhyan Reittinger got the scoring started for Bethel, rifling a shot into the goal with 12:47 remaining in the half.

At the 10:31 mark, Maddie Montgomery tracked down a ball near the East goal and found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Logan Phillips would scored for East with 29:11 remaining in the game, but the Vikings could never get the tying goal.

Alter 8,

Newton 1

BEAVERCREEK — The Newton girls soccer team had its season end Tuesday night at Beavercreek High School.

Newton finishes the season with a 9-6-3 record.

Volleyball

D-II

Ben Logan 3,

Tippecanoe 2

NEW CARLISLE — The Tippecanoe volleyball team took Ben Logan to the wire in a matchup of the top two seeds in the Tecumseh D-II sectional, losing 25-23, 11-25, 25-19, 20-25, 15-11 Tuesday night.

Tippecanoe finishes with a 23-2 record.

“Our seniors played with a lot of class and proved to be a very special class,” Tippecanoe coach Howard Garcia said. “As the saying states, ‘All good things have to come to an end.’ I am very proud of them and if I had it to do again…would do it without hesitation.”

Garcia said the difference in the match was clear.

“It came down to ball control vs. offense,” he said. “We outhit Ben Logan 55 to 40 kills, outblocked them 13-4 and were even in aces with eight each. But, our ball control failed in critical situations (43 errors to 30).

“Ben Logan did what our scouting report told us. They played relentless defense, while limiting their errors. There were no surprises.”

Olivia Gustavson had 16 kills and Alexa Mader had 11 kills and five blocks.

Alex Voisard had 11 kills and led the defense with 18 digs and Nicole Strong had eight kills.

Savy Dean had six kills, Hannah Wildermuth had 50 assists and four blocks and Savannah Clawson had 16 digs.

D-III

Miami East 3,

WLS 0

BROOKVILLE — The Miami East volleyball team improved to 21-4 with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-19 win over West Liberty-Salem in a D-III district semifinal at Brookville High School.

Miami East will play Mariemont in a district title game Saturday at Fairfield High School.

D-IV

Russia 3,

Lehman 0

TROY — The Lehman Catholic volleyball team had its season end with a 25-20, 25-16, 25-17 loss to Russia in a Troy D-IV district semifinal.

Lehman finishes the season with a record of 14-11.

Kailee Rank had 10 kills and six digs and Marissa Corner had seven digs.

Taylor Geise led the defense with 11 digs and Claire Adams had seven digs.

Caroline Wesner dished out 18 assists.