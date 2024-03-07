Scott Family McDonald’s to hold community blood drive

Piqua – The Scott Family McDonald’s will host community blood drive Tuesday, March 19 from noon to 6 p.m. at 987 East Ash St.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Donors can save time before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.