Parents as Teachers to hold quarter auction

PIQUA — Piqua Parents as Teachers (PAT) will hold a quarter auction on Thursday March 14, 2024, at the Knights of Columbus, located at 204 W. Ash St. in Piqua.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the auction will be from 7-9 p.m. Tickets are available at Readmore’s Hallmark Shop on North Main Street in Piqua, Piqua Junior High School during school hours, or by calling 937-916-3139. Tickets are $3 each.

Please bring your own quarters. A total of $40 will allow attendees to bid on nearly everything. All-in paddles will be available for purchase the night of the event only.

PAT is a parent education and support program for families of children prenatal through kindergarten in the Piqua area. The goal of PAT is designed to help provide all parents of these young children the information and support needed to give their children the best possible start in life.

The program covers child development and parent-child activities, which encourage language and intellectual growth, motor and social skills.