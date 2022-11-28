Scrooge goes to trial at Troy Civic Theatre

TROY — What better way to start the celebration of the holidays than with live theatre? The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge by Mark Brown opens Dec. 2 at Troy Civic Theatre, and runs for two weekends.

A new take on a holiday classic, this show is sure to delight audiences of all ages. A year after the classic Charles Dickens tale, Ebenezer Scrooge has decided to sue the Ghosts of Christmas and Jacob Marley for breaking and entering, kidnapping, slander, pain and suffering, attempted murder and the intentional infliction of emotional distress. What can go wrong as people’s favorite barrister Solomon Rothschild comes to their defense against prosecutor Scrooge, who is representing himself, during the trial of the century?

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is directed by Don Campbell, and features: Zach White, Riverside, as Mr. Connolly; Brian Laughlin, Centerville, as Judge Pearson; Michael J Schumacher, Dayton, as Solomon Rothschild; Jim Spencer, Dayton, as Ebenezer Scrooge; Cody Peterson, Sidney, as Bob Cratchit; Dalys Tice, Fairborn, as Fred Fitzpatrick; Jennifer Kaufman, Piqua, as Sara Wainwright; Steve Dietrich, Sidney, as Jacob Marley; Betsy Thompson, West Carrolton, as The Ghost of Christmas Past; Michelle Peterson, Sidney, as Fan Fitzpatrick; Reagan Day, Fairborn, as Belle Worthington; Madison Wells, Beavercreek, as Mrs. Cratchet and Mrs. Dilber; Kathy Campbell, Fairborn, as Translator.

The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come has not been cast yet.

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 each and are available online at www.troycivictheatre.com or by calling the box office at 937-339-7700. They are sure to go quickly — make certain to get your reservations in today.

The Trial of Ebenezer Scrooge is being produced by special arrangement through Dramatic Publishing.