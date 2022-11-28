1 burglar arrested, 1 still at large

BETHEL — A Dayton was taken into custody last week by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies as he exited an unoccupied residence in the 8000 block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township. A warrant has also been issued for a second man from Vandalia.

Ronald J. Blair, 39, of Dayton, was apprehended and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a charge of breaking and entering. Blair was in possession of stolen property from the residence, said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

An arrest warrant for breaking and entering was also been issued for Darrell C. Davidson, 45, of Vandalia, for his involvement in the break-in at the same residence.

Anyone with information on Davidson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Steve Hickey at 937-440-6085, ext. 3987 or by email at [email protected]

Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff’s office website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.