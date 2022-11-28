‘Tis the season for Tipp City Lights

TIPP CITY — ‘Tis the season to be merry and bright. Tipp Monroe Community Services is holding their third annual holiday lights driving tour, Tipp City lights. The tour will include the areas of Tipp City and Monroe Township and runs Dec. 2-25 from 6-9 p.m. Maps are available at www.tmcomservices.org, TMCS Facebook page or at the TMCS office from Dec. 3-22. The deadline to have your home included in the tour is Dec. 1.

During the Christmas Lights Driving Tour, there will also be a holiday decorating contest. To vote, visit the homes on the map from Dec. 3 through Dec. 20, 6 to 9 p.m. and choose your favorite display. You can cast your vote via text to 937-506-0570. Text only the address of the home you like the best.

“Last year’s event was very successful with 60 homes participating. We are hoping that number grows each year,” said Denise Gross, program coordinator.

Only one vote per phone number is allowed. There will be first, second and third place winners that will be announced on Dec. 21. Contest winners will be recognized with a yard sign, photo post on Facebook and Instagram and will have a photo of their house and a write-up in the Tippecanoe Gazette.

To make this Holiday Season just a little bit brighter, registered home participants will also be included in a prize drawing valued at approximately $200.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social services programs. Visit their website for more information at www.tmcomservices.org.