SEAL Virtual Reality Experience at Dayton Air Show

Pictured is the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates an actual high-speed U.S. Navy SEAL mission that will be available this weekend Saturday-Sunday, June 22-23, at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show Submitted photo

VANDALIA — This weekend, Saturday-Sunday, June 22-23, at the CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show, the U.S. Navy will showcase the Nimitz, a mobile, state-of the-art virtual reality experience that simulates an actual high-speed Navy SEAL mission. Video preview of the Nimitz.

Inside the Nimitz, which is housed in a massive, unfolding 18-wheeler, participants go through a video briefing before strapping on an Oculus Rift headset and a piece of wearable technology called a SubPac (traditionally used by Club DJs) that percusses in real time to the sounds of the mission. Visitors navigate the mission using a cutting-edge steering wheel and throttle system that replicate the actual sensation of piloting a high-speed, Navy Special Warfare Combatant Craft. Once finished, participants move to the debriefing station, where they receive feedback and a performance grade.

