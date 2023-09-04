Several fire departments respond to Piqua fire Sunday

Piqua firefighters respond to a multi-alarm residential structure fire in the 300 block of Caldwell Street in Piqua Sunday evening, Sept. 3. By Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today Fire departments from multiple agencies responded to a multi-alarm residential structure fire in the 300 block of Caldwell Street in Piqua Sunday evening, Sept. 3. By Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today

By Mike Ullery

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Fire departments from multiple agencies responded to a multi-alarm residential structure fire in the 300 block of Caldwell Street in Piqua Sunday evening.

The fire was reported on Sunday, Sept. 3, around 7:15 p.m.

Piqua and Covington Fire Departments made the initial response and arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story wood frame home.

A second alarm was requested as well as a total recall of Piqua firefighters.

Mutual aide was requested from Fletcher and Lockington as well as a ladder truck from Troy. Sidney Fire Department provided a medic unit.

Assistant Chief Paul Brown said the fire was difficult to get at due to the “balloon frame” construction of the home. (That is a common construction type in older homes.)

Brown said the American Red Cross had been called to assist four adults and two dogs who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported. Damage is expected to be heavy.