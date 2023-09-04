Weekend fire displaces family

Firefighters battle a house fire in the 300 block of Caldwell Street in Piqua on September 3, 2023

PIQUA – Fire departments from multiple agencies battled a multi-alarm residential structure fire in the 300 block of Caldwell Street in Piqua on Sunday evening.

The fire was reported around 7:15 p.m.

Piqua and Covington fire departments made the initial response and arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story wood frame home.

A second alarm was requested as well as a total recall of Piqua firefighters.

Mutual aide was requested from Fletcher and Lockington as well as a ladder truck from Troy. Sidney Fire Department provided a medic unit.

Assistant Chief Paul Brown said that the fire was difficult to get at due to the “balloon frame” construction of the home. (That is a common construction type in older homes.)

Brown said that the American Red Cross had been called to assist four adults and two dogs who were displaced by the fire.

No injuries were reported. The home is expected to be a total loss.