Shelby Buck named November FFA member of the month

CASSTOWN — Sophomore Shelby Buck is the Miami East-MVCTC Future Farmers of America member of the month.

Buck, the daughter of James and Holly, is a second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA chapter.

She is the co-chair of the FFA’s Agricultural Advocacy Committee and has helped with many FFA events, including tire recycling, Agriculture Day for elementary children, cruise-in, and the community egg hunt. Buck also participated in the state FFA Choir and competed in the veterinary science career development event.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student as the member of the month.The officer team will nominate one member actively involved in the FFA chapter, school, and community activities. If selected, each member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, display their picture in the Miami East ag room, and receive a special accolade to celebrate their accomplishment.