Troy Aldi holds grand opening

Troy Aldi store Manager Chris Freese cuts the ribbon during a ceremony out from of the new store on Troy Town Drive during its grand opening Thursday morning, Nov. 2, while over 250 people lined-up out front looks on. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Shoppers check out the new Troy Aldi during its grand opening Thursday morning, Nov. 2, which included a ribbon cutting and giveaways for customers. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today Approximately 250 people lined-up out front of the new Troy Aldi for its grand opening Thursday morning, Nov. 2, which included a ribbon cutting and giveaways for customers. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

By Sheryl Roadcap

TROY — The new Aldi on Troy Town Drive in Troy held its grand opening Thursday morning, on Nov. 2, which included a ribbon cutting and giveaways for customers.

Approximately 250 people lined-up out front of the store and along the west side of the parking lot prior to the 8:45 a.m. ribbon cutting and 9 a.m. opening of the store.

Patrons were joined out front by Aldi associates and representatives from the city of Troy. Aldi’s Director of Operations Ryan Harmon welcomed the lined-up crowd waiting for the store to open prior to the ribbon cutting by saying they have been eagerly awaiting this day for a couple of years.

City of Troy Development Director Tim Davis also addressed waiting shoppers explaining that he was there on behalf of the mayor and that the city was excited for Aldi to open in Troy.

“I got here at 6:30 (a.m.),” said Diana Powell, of Troy, who was first in line.”There was one person in front of me, but I don’t know where they are now. I just wanted to be in line to be sure to get one of the tickets for the ‘golden ticket.’”

The first 100 people in line received an Aldi grocery bag containing various free merchandise and a gift card. The gift cards had various amounts loaded onto them, some with up to $100, which Harmon said, would be the “golden ticket, Powell was referring to. Free empty Aldi bags containing information about the business and a key chain were handed out to those who were in line after the first 100 bags were given away.

Shoppers must either bring their own bags, use empty boxes found in the store or buy bags to transport merchandise. Also, if patrons want to use a cart, they must insert a quarter on the cart to borrow it while shopping, but will get the quarter back when they return the cart to the front of the store. These are some ways the business keeps prices low, according to Aldi.

“We are happy to be open before the holidays,” Harmon told Miami Valley Today. “We have been working on the construction for about six months, but its been in the plans for a while, a couple of years.”

Troy Aldi store Manager Chris Freese, who transferred to the new store from the one he managed in Piqua, cut the ribbon for the ribbon cutting ceremony and then went inside to help customers.

“I’m just glad we can help the community out,” Freese said. “I live in Troy and we have been looking to get this store open for a while. Everyone seems excited and we’ve heard good things (about the new store) so far. We didn’t really advertise but have a good turnout.”

The store held a soft opening last Thursday on Oct. 26, and around 30 people lined up out front for its first day open. The Troy Aldi is located at 50 Troy Town Drive; it is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.