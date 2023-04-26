Sheriff’s Office offers Safety Town for incoming Kindergarteners

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Safety Town events at numerous local schools to help teach kids entering Kindergarten the importance of safety in various aspects of life.

The Sheriff’s Office will be visiting schools from May 30 until July 28. They will be visiting: the Upper Valley Career Center from May 30 to June 2, Bethel Local Schools from June 12 to 16, Miami East Local Schools from June 19 to 23, Milton Union Local Schools from July 10 to 14, Bradford and Covington Exempted Village Schools from July 17 to 21 and Newton Local Schools from July 24 to 28.

Each session includes special guest speakers such as representatives of the local fire and EMS departments, police K-9s, 911 operators and local bus drivers. Each day of the sessions covers a different safety lessons. The safety lessons taught during the Safety Town sessions include: seat belts, car seats, school bus safety, stranger danger, fire safety, gun safety, crossing the street, street signs and traffic lights.

Children participating in the Safety Town program receive a bicycle helmet, T-shirt, gun lock and color safety handouts. The program also provides a snack each day for the children attending.

To register a child for the Safety Town Program, visit https://www.miamicountyohio.gov/1028/Safety-Town?fbclid=IwAR2BUaunp5_wodN9YVnBgLD7X-l-zbtexO9ZAJyujn6TFzZNXbLcZYgtgNw. For any questions, contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 937-440-6085.