Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-5:58 a.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Lowe’s on West Main Street.

-5:15 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1000 block of Walker Street.

TUESDAY

-7:08 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the intersection of North Crawford Street and East Main Street.

-4:16 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 700 block of Dixie Avenue.

-4:12 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1000 block of Nutmeg Square.

-1:44 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Kings Chapel Drive.

-1:35 p.m.: theft. Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Armand Drive in Troy. Ellis R. Warner, IV, of Troy, was charged with theft and tampering with evidence.

-9:16 a.m.: public indecency. Officers conducted a welfare check at Kohl’s on West Main Street. A subject was located in the parking lot behind the building, and arrested for drug possession, paraphernalia, driving under the influence (DUI) and public indecency.

