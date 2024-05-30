Sheriff’s office seeks help finding 2 breaking, entering suspects

Bragg Patrick

TROY — Miami County Sheriff’s Office detectives are requesting assistance in locating two individuals wanted for thefts and break-ins of storage units in Bethel Township.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Robert A. Bragg, 47, Bradford is last know address, for breaking and entering.

An arrest warrant has also been issued for Heather J. Patrick, age 44, Huber Heights is last known address, for complicity to breaking and entering.

The duo are suspected of being involved in multiple thefts and break-ins of storage units in Miami County and surrounding jurisdictions, said a press release from Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Bragg and Patrick are believed to be traveling in a dark green colored Pontiac G6 bearing Indiana registration 718-CUL or a silver or gray Scion hatchback bearing Ohio registration KHW-6312.

The “subjects are known to steal firearms,” said the release. “Please notify local law enforcement if you know their whereabouts or contact Detective Steve Hickey at 937-440-3987 or email at [email protected]. Anonymous tips can be left on our website at www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff .”