Shook proud of 4-H career, bittersweet it’s ending

Cammy Shook, 18, member of Just 4 Fun and Rockin’ M Horse Club 4-H Clubs, daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Shook, rides her horse Rose. Courtesy photo | Marci Bennett Cammy Shook, 18, member of Just 4 Fun and Rockin’ M Horse Club 4-H Clubs, daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Shook, pictured with her family’s horses Boogie, left, and Rose. Submitted photo

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — After 10 years of being a 4-H member and showing at the Miami County Fair, this year, her last year, is bittersweet for Cammy Shook, of Laura, who is aging-out of the program.

“I’m sad because I wont have all the memories that I’ve had. But at the same time it’s a huge stress. But I know when fair time comes around again and I’m not doing what I used to do, that I will miss it,” said Shook, the daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Shook.

The 18-year-old is a member of two 4-H clubs: Just 4 Fun, which she joined when old enough to be part of 4-H; and Rockin’ M Horse Club, a member for the past five years. Shook is a 2023 graduate of Milton Union High School and also Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC), located in Dayton, where she focused her studies in the Ag and livestock production program. She spent four years in FFA and recently received her state degree.

“I get a lot of pleasure out of spending time with the animals and seeing the animals here. I’m not a big people person, so that is probably my favorite thing about the fair,” Shook said, with a chuckle.

At the 2023 Miami County Fair, Shook was nominated among 12 other 4-Hers for the Female Outstanding 4-Her of the year, for excellence during her time in 4-H. Seven males were also nominated for the Male Outstanding 4-Here of the Year. Even though she did not take home that award, that Addison Cress, Shook’s Just 4-Fun 4-H advisor, had put her name in for after winning the 4-H Achievement Award, Shook remained humble and confident with her wins at the 2023 fair.

Over the years, Shook has won the animal husbandry award, the 4-H Person Achievement Award and the 4-H Achievement Award, Western Horsemanship Reserve Champion, Easy Gaited Western Pleasure, Easy Gaited Horsemanship and Easy Gaited Equitation, among many, many other ribbons and trophies.

Although her focus for the last five years has been on showing horses, she has also showed goats, chickens and rabbits in the past. Shook has not only showed animals in Miami County, but also shows draft horses at other local county fairs and has been a Belgian Corporation youth ambassador for the past several years.

Cammy’s mother Jennifer said she will also miss her daughter being in 4-H, but they will continue to show their horses in draft horse shows and other events with their family.

“I’m super proud of her. She has learned so much responsibility and tried so many new things. Cammy is not like me, not quite as social, but she has done and tried things I never thought she would have and it’s all because of 4-H. I want her to know she can do anything she puts her mind to. She has been to 4-H camp and been a counselor. A camper and junior couselor for Miami County Horse Camp,” Jennifer said smiling with pride before one of Cammy’s shows at the fair. “She has spread her wings and flown and that’s because of 4-H. We have a lot of memories here (at the fair). A lot of good, some good, some rough, but mostly all good,”

Cammy likes to take photos of agriculture as an additional hobby and is the owner of Cammy’s Western Jewelry. She also currently works for plant nursery and is not exactly sure what her long-term career plans are yet, but expects to stay in this area and pursue something in the trades or agriculture.

Find Cammy’s Western Jewlery at https://cammyswesternjewelry.com on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/cammys.western.jewlery or Instagram athttps://www.instagram.com/cammys.western.jewelry_