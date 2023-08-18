Piqua Farmers Market hosts tomato salsa contest

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Farmers Market will be hosting its annual tomato salsa contest on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Salsas will be judged in either the hot, mild, or most unusual category. Winners of the first three places in each category will receive Piqua Community Farmers Market money.

The salsa should be made of ingredients that can be purchased from the market (except things like limes, orange juice, mangos, etc.). The salsa must be homemade and cannot be so hot that it makes people cry, said a press release from Mainstreet Piqua.

To enter, bring one pint (approximately two cups) of salsa to the market by 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. Following the judging, taste tests will be available for Piqua Community Farmers Market customers. Chips will be provided.

Coming up on Thursday, Sept. 7, will be the biggest tomato contest. The tomatoes can be ripe, green, or anything in between. Details on both the salsa contest and the biggest tomato contest can be found in the special events tab at www.piquafarmersmarket.com

The Piqua Community Farmers Market is held each Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. in front of the Piqua Public Library and is a project of Mainstreet Piqua.