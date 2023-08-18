Upcoming events at Tipp City American Legion Post 586

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City American Legion Post 586 has numerous upcoming events that are open to the public.

On Sunday, Aug. 20, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 features the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

Monday, Aug. 21, the Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will serve spaghetti with meat sauce and garlic bread. The cost is $6 and serving will begin at 6 p.m. until the food is gone. Be sure to come out to enjoy this great meal.

Thursday, Aug. 24, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature a taco salad bar. Crunchy taco chips, taco meat with toppings of sour cream, cheeses, salsa, onions, jalapenos, etc., the toppings are self-serve for your enjoyment. The cost is $6 and serving will start at 6 p.m. and go until the food is gone. Please come out and enjoy this meal.

Also on Aug. 24, the legion is hosting euchre at 7 p.m., cost to participate is $5. Please come out and enjoy lively games of euchre.

Friday, Aug. 25, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will feature a spaghetti and meatball meal. The cost is $10 and serving will start at 6 p.m. and go until the food is gone. Please bring friends and family to enjoy this meal.

Sunday, Aug. 27, Tipp City American Legion Post 586 will again feature the weekly Sunday breakfast. Breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 11 a.m. featuring eggs your way, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, sausage gravy, toast, fruit, coffee and juices. The total cost for this plentiful meal is $9. You are invited to bring your family and friends for an enjoyable breakfast and an inviting atmosphere.

The Legion Post is conveniently located at 377 N. Third St., Tipp City with plenty of parking in back of the Post. Please come out and enjoy these events that are open to the public.