TROY — Join the Troy-Miami County Public Library for their sixth annual Bad Art Night on Thursday, July 20, at 6:30 p.m.

No talent for art? Can folks just not handle your “unique” artistic vision? Just want to craft but are really cheap? No problem! Unleash your inner artist by utilizing all the craft supplies that we can’t use for other things, and then vote for the winner. If your art stands out from the pack — good, bad or ugly — you have a chance to win a prize!

For adults. All supplies will be provided. Registration is required, reserve a spot beginning two weeks prior to the date and time of this event at www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

The Troy-Miami County Public Library is located at 419 W. Main St. in Troy. For more information, call the library at 937-339-0502 or visit their website, www.tmcpl.org.