Police log

Crashes

• No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash in the area of State Route 571 and County Road 25A on Sunday, July 9, at 10:27 a.m.

Lola Davis, 74, of Tipp City, was traveling west on State Route 571 in the right lane and wanted to turn left. In the process of beginning her turn, she crossed the left hand turn lane and was struck on the driver’s side by Connie Heckman, 73, of Tipp City, who was entering the left turn lane.

Darin Oldham, 52, of Ludlow Falls, was cited with assured clear distance following a two vehicle crash on Friday, July 7, at 8:52 p.m.

Erin Bickert, 49, of Tipp City, was travelling north on Interstate 75 and was exiting at exit 68 into Tipp City. As she came to a stop in traffic on the exit ramp, Oldham also exited the interstate and struck Bickert in the rear end. Oldham then left the scene of the crash and was located at a later time.

Compiled by Amantha Garpiel