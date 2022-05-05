Simmons does it on mound, at plate in Troy Christian win over Milton-Union

WEST MILTON — Troy Christian freshman Judah Simmons continued to impress Wednesday in TRC action against Milton-Union.

And the Bulldogs, despite losing 1-0, got an outstanding effort on the mound from Wyatt Kimmel and continued to show the progress they are making.

Troy Christian improved to 13-4 overall and 11-0 in the TRC as Simmons improved to 5-1 on the season.

“He is quite impressive,” Troy Christian Tony Ferraro said. “He had a rough outing Saturday (against Dayton Christian) and we had a little talk after that game. I thought he brought his A game tonight.”

He pitched a one-hitter, striking out four and threw 72 pitches, 52 for strikes.

Simmons gave his teammates all the credit.

“My teammates give me a lot of support behind me,” Simmons said. “I know they are going to support me and make plays.”

And he drove in the game’s only run in the sixth inning.

Matthew Major had dawn a one-out walk in the sixth inning.

On a designed play, Major went from first to third on Connor Frye’s ground out to third.

“That is a play we work on all the time in practice,” Ferraro said. “It is a run and hit. He is automatically coming to third whether they get the out at first or not. Because, sometimes they will make a bad throw to third. We practice like it is a game and I think that makes a difference.”

Simmons then lofted a ball over the centerfielder’s head to score Major, before he was cut down trying to turn it into a double.

Kimmel was also impressive, pitching a six-hitter and striking out six while walking two.

He threw 91 pitches, 55 for strikes.

“He pitched a heck of a game,” Milton-Union baseball coach Nathan Morter said after his team dropped to 4-14 overall and 4-8 in the TRC. “We just couldn’t get a run across. We are not going to quit. We are just going to keep building on games like this. We have a lot of baseball left.”

Troy Christian had runners in scoring in the first, second, fourth and fifth, but Kimmel was able to get big outs when he needed it.

He got out of a two-out, two on jam in the sixth with a strikeout.

Milton’s best opportunity to score came in the second.

Kimmel had singled to start the inning.

He was forced out at second on Zach Lovin’s fielder’s choice and Connor Fijalkowska reached on a dropped fly ball.

After the runners moved to second and third on a fielder’s choice, Simmons got a fly ball to end the threat.

Troy Christian catcher Camden Koukol threw out a runner trying to steal to end the fourth inning and Simmons retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.

That left the game scoreless going to the sixth and setting up Simmons’ big hit.

“He helped himself at the plate,” Ferraro said.

And then finished off another impressive outing for the win.