Tuesday Baseball/Softball Roundup

TIPP CITY — In a baseball game with significant implications in the MVL standings, Tippecanoe and Vandalia-Butler were tied 3-3 after 11 innings Wednesday when the game was suspended.

Tippecanoe had erased a 3-1 deficit in the fourth inning.

Braydon Bottles singled and Jacob Bowerman scored.

When the ball was misplayed in the outfield, Max Dunaway scored as well to tie it 3-3 and no one scored again.

Bottles was 3-for-5 with a double, Matt Salmon was 2-for-5 and Josh Dietz and Preston Zumwalt both doubled.

Dunaway and Eli Voisard combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking seven.

Covington 1,

Miami East 0

COVINGTON — The Covington baseball team completed a season sweep of Miami East in dramatic fashion Wednesday, winning 1-0 in eight innings.

In the home eighth, Kody Nelson and Jake Dilley walked and Nelson scored on Jenson Wagoner’s single.

Wagoner was 2-for-4 at the plate and pitched a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Connor Humphrey was 2-for-2 at the plate.

Luke Hamaker and Austin Francis were 2-for-4 for Miami East.

Ethan Howell, Wesley Nidzgorski and Francis combined on a seven-hitter, striking out seven and walking three.

SOFTBALL

Troy 18.

Milton 0

WEST MILTON — The Troy softball team ran its record to 18-3 with a five-inning win.

Briana Lavender was 3-for-5 with a double, home run and four RBIs and Lauren Fonner was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.

Erin Bruce was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs, Ashley Kloeker was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs and Hallie Frigge was 2-for-4.

Abigail Welbaum pitched a four-hitter, striking out 11.

Raegan Fulton was 2-for-2 for Milton-Union.

Fairborn 7,

Piqua 1

PIQUA — The Piqua softball team dropped an MVL home game.

Brielle Penley had a double for the Lady Indians.

Olivia Anthony and Julia Coppess combined on an 11-hitter, striking out three and walking four.

Greenville 12,

Tippecanoe 2

GREENVILLE — The Tippecanoe softball team dropped an MVL game.

Ally Broering was 3-for-3 with a triple and Emma Davis had a triple.

Anna Quinn and Emily Miller combined to strikeout three and walk two.

Arcanum 7,

Miami East 1

FAIRBORN — The Miami East softball team dropped a non-conference game at Wright State University.

Madison Maxson was 2-for-3 and Kayly Fetters had a double.

Kyleigh Kirby and Jacqueline Kadel combined on an eight-hitter, striking out five and walking three.

Newton 9,

FM 8

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton softball team won a WOAC thriller in eight innings.

Layla VanCulin capped a big game with the game-winning hit.

Newton was trailing 8-7 in the eighth and down to its last out.

Sienna Montgomery singled to keep the Indians alive.

Molly Norman doubled her in and scored on VanCulin’s walk-off double to give Newton the win.

VanCulin was 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

Camryn Gleason was was 4-for-5 and Montgomery was 2-for-4.

Laci Miller had a double and scatter 12 hits on the mound, striking out one and walking three.

Bradford 15,

TV South 0

BRADFORD — The Bradford softball team remained undefeated in the WOAC with a five-inning win.

Austy Miller was 2-for-3 with a double and Nylani Beireis was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Abby Fike had two RBIs and Remi Harleman was 2-for-2 with a double, home run and four RBIs.

Izzy Hamilton had two RBIs and Rylee Canan had a double.

Hamilton and Beireis combined on a no-hitter, striking out seven.