Simmons makes motion for Piqua city manager to step down

Oberdorfer Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Simmons Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

By Eamon Baird

PIQUA — A motion was made for Piqua City Manger Paul Oberdorfer to step down from his position as city manager by Ward Two Commissioner Paul Simmons during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

For the first 90 minutes, City Commissioners were in an executive session; then later on during the regular public session, Simmons, who assumed the position of commissioner on Jan. 1, made the motion for Oberdorfer to step down just before the public comments section of the meeting.

“We met in executive session earlier, and I presented to the other commissioners the motion that we ask Mr. Oberdorfer to step down as city manager,” Simmons said. “I was informed that I can make the motion, and if I get a second from one of the commissioners there would be a public hearing.”

“If anyone is going to say anything, I think that’s a great place to all come out. If anyone has evidence that there was anything going on that shouldn’t have been, that’s a great place to bring it out,” Simmons continued.

Simmons’ motion failed after no other commissioners offered a second to his motion.

Simmons issued the following statement to Miami Valley Today about his motion:

“I will accept the results of the motion proposal for what they were and will continue to work with the city manager while he is employed in his position with the city. Should his actions or behavior — past, present, or future — merit a re-visit of that motion, I have no qualms in bringing it before the commission again.”

Oberdorfer also issued the following statement to Miami Valley Today:

“Commissioner Simmons and I have only had the opportunity to work together in an official capacity for 18 days. I want to understand his concerns better so we can work together to move the city of Piqua forward. We have a mutual priority to serve the residents and businesses of Piqua and make the community thrive.”