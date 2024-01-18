Troy Police reports

Police log

TUESDAY

-1:30 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1300 block of Trade Square West.

MONDAY

-11:22 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 1200 block of Gettysburg Drive.

-5:50 p.m.: trespassing. Officers responded to a report of trespassing in the 900 block of Race Drive.

SUNDAY

-11:50 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct in the 900 block of Race Drive.

-6:40 p.m.: harassment. Kimberly K. Asmondy-Talsma, 38, of Germantown, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-6:43 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Graceview Apartments on West Main Street.

SATURDAY

-742 p.m. theft. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 100 block of West Ross Street.

-5:57 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at New Staunton Commons Apartments on Staunton Commons Drive.

-5:06 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Panera Bread on West Main Street. Counterfeit bills were attempted to be used.

-407 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Super 9 Motel on Troy Town Drive.

-1:40 a.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Super 9 Motel on Troy Town Drive.

FRIDAY

-7:55 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at the Budget Inn on Archer Drive.

-6:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Pizza Hut on West Main Street.

-5:17 p.m.: harassment. Henry M. Williams, 46, of Xenia, was charged with telecommunications harassment.

-4:33 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight at Motel 6 on South Dorset Road.

-12:14 p.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud in the 1300 block of Lee Road.

-11:33 a.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing at Walmart on West Main Street.

-10:36 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Walmart on West Main Street.

