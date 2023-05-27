Smoothie Time with TMCS

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is teaming up with Schulte Wellness to offer a class for ages 6-16 on making delicious plant-based smoothies.

The class takes place on June 16 from 12-12:45 p.m. The cost is $25 for residents ($18 for additional children) and $27 non-residents (additional children are $20 each). Please register and pay by visiting the TMCS website: tmcomservices.org.

Dr. Val Schulte will teach participants how to use healthy fruits and vegetables to create nutritious smoothies. Schulte is passionate about teaching kids the benefits of nutrition and how it can taste so good. All supplies are furnished and the class will be held at the state of the art teaching kitchen located inside Schulte Wellness. All youth must be accompanied by an adult.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local non-profit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. They provide recreational, educational, cultural and social service programs. Visit their website for more information at tmcomservices.org.