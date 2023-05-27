Troy Police reports

Police log

WEDNESDAY

-1:49 p.m.: menacing. Officers responded to a report of menacing in the 1500 block of Creekwood Drive.

-10:49 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Troy street. Mark A. Knoderer, 60, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

-9:40 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Officers responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 300 block of Miami Street.

-12:50 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Miami County Safety Building on West Main Street. James D. Blanton, 43, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct.

TUESDAY

-9:45 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 3000 block of Heatherstone Drive.

-7:51 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Retina Physicians and Surgeons on Towne Park Drive.

-7:23 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at the Submarine House on North Market Street.

-4:43 p.m.: assault. Officers responded to a report of assault in the 1300 block of Kenton Way.

-3:13 p.m.: theft. Officers responded to a report of theft at Kohl’s on West Main Street.

-11:49 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at Hobart on South Ridge Avenue. A female subject was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing.

MONDAY

-10:38 a.m.: fraud. Officers responded to a report of fraud at Fairfield Inn and Suites on Troy Town Drive.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.