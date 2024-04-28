Softball Sectional Tournament Draw

Emily May and the Troy softball team hope to catch a tournament run. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Abigail Kirk and Piqua softball hope to keep the offense going in the postseason. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tenly Potter and Miami East look to keep diving ahead in the postseason. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today KaryAnne Turner and Covington hope to have a lot to smile about in the postseason. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

The Troy and Piqua softball teams will open with home games in the D-I sectional tournament.

Troy, 12-6 and the ninth seed will host 17 seed Sidney, 2-14, at 5 p.m. May 6.

The winner will play the winner of fourth seed Fairmont and 18th seed West Carrollton in the second round on May 8..

Piqua, 13-10 and the 11th seed, will host 13th seed Wayne, 5-13, at 5 p.m. May 6.

The winner will play at third seed Beavercreek, 14-3, at 5 p.m., May 8.

TECUMSEH D-II

Tippecanoe received the seventh seed in the Tecumseh D-II sectional.

The Red Devils, 6-14, will play at sixth seed Carroll, 9-9 at 5 p.m., May 7.

The winner will play at second seed Indian Lake, 17-2, on May 9/

NORTH D-III

Miami East and Milton-Union will play in the North 2 bracket, while Bethel will play in the North 3 bracket.

East is the second seed and 16-2.

They will open play by hosting the winner of 12th seed Preble Shawnee, 8-7 and 14th seed Dixie, 8-6 at 5 p.m. on May 8.

Milton-Union is the seventh seed.

The Bulldogs will host 11th seed Graham, 6-15, at 5 p.m. on May 6.

The winner will play at fifth seed Versailles, 12-6, at 5 p.m. on May 8

The district semifinal game is at 5 p.m. May 13.

Bethel, 9-10, received the ninth seed.

The Bees will play at eight seed Greeneview, 10-8, at 5 p.m. May 6.

The winner will play sixth seed Brookville, 11-4, at 5 p.m. May 8.

NORTH D-IV

Lehman Catholic will play in the North 2 bracket, Troy Christian will play in the North 3 bracket and Covington, Bradford and Newton will play in the North 4 bracket.

Lehman, 4-10, is the 16th seed and will play at 14th seed Mississinawa Valley, 4-9 at 5 p.m. on May 7.

The winner will play at fifth seed Russia, 11-7, at 5 p.m. May 9.

Troy Christian, 3-12 and the 22 seed, will play at the winner of third seed Fort Loramie, 12-5 and 20 seed Catholic Central, 0-13 at 5 p.m. on May 9.

Covington received the fourth seed, Newton received the 10th seed and Bradford received the 13th seed.

Covington, 14-6, will host 6-12 Bradford at 5 p.m. on May 7.

The winner will play ninth seed Houston, 8-7, on May 9.

Newton, 8-11, will play at eight seed Botkins, 10-6, at 5 p.m. on May 9.

The district semifinal game will be at 5 p.m., May 14.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]