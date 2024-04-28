Weekend Girls Track Roundup

Troy’s Jenna Pennybacker goes over a hurdle Thursday at the Wayne Invitational at Troy Memorial Stadium. Tippecanoe’s Julia Burgbacher races alongside Kasside Wilson of Cleveland Heights Thursday in the 100 at the Wayne Invitational. Milton-Union’s Jenna Brumbaugh runs in the distance medley relay Thursday. Lehman Catholic’s Katie McFarland goes over the bar in the pole vault Thursday. Troy’s Hannah Steggemann runs in the 100 hurdles Thursday. Milton-Union’s Morgan Quesinberry clears a hurdle Thursday.

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team led four schools that were able to score points at the loaded Wayne Invitational Thursday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.

TROY

The Troy girls shuttle hurdle team (Hannah Steggemann, Livi Luciano, Jenna Pennybacker, Alyssa Kern) led the Trojans, taking third in 1:09.9.

Tatyana Green took fourth in the shot put, 37-1; Josie Kleinheinz was fifth in the discus, 118-7; Kylee Snider was sixth in the long jump, 16-2 and Kiyah Baker was seventh in the discus, 117-3.

TIPPECANOE

The Tippecanoe girls were led by Hayley Tandy, who finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, 48.19.

Tipp was fifth in the shuttle hurdles relay (Myla Thomas, Chelsea Dettwiller, Aubrey Browlee, Abbey Unger), 1:10.17 and took sixth in the 3,200 relay (Leda Anderson, Gracie Wead, Luci Ranly, Kali Greth), 10:10.28 and 400 relay (Kendall Davis, Megan Strong, Julia Burgbacher, Alissa Magoto), 51.35.

Tipp took eighth in the 1,600 relay (Briley Barton, Isabelle Mahl, Blakely Barton, Brynna Campbell), 4:17.43 and Briley Barton was eighth in the 400, 61.23.

LEHMAN CATHOLIC

Lehman’s Katie McFarland took second in the pole vault, clearing 11-4.

MILTON-UNION

The Milton-Union distance medley team (Ty Parsons, Morgan Quesinberry, Jenna Brumbaugh, Savanna Smith) took seventh in the distance medley, 13:25.07 and Brumbaugh was eighth in the long jump, 15-10.

Newton Twilight

PLEASANT HILL — The Covington girls track and field team took second at the Newton Twilight Invitational.

Newton was third, Piqua was sixth and Troy Christian was seventh.

COVINGTON

Covington got wins from Carlie Besecker, 400, 63.19 and Johanna Welborn, 800, 2:31.85.

NEWTON

Newton got a win from Claire Stull in the 1,600, 5:50.22.

TROY CHRISTIAN

Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian, sweeping the high jump, 5-2 and long jump, 15-4 1-2.

Arcanum Invitational

ARCANUM — The Bradford girls track and field team took fourth at the Arcanum Invitational, while Miami East was sixth and Bethel was ninth.

BRADFORD

For Bradford, Savannah Beachler won the 400, 64.7 and Meagan Wood won the 800, 2:44.4.

Cardinal Invitational

NEW BREMEN — The Lehman girls track and field team finished ninth at the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational.

Daria Lee won the high jump, 5-2 and the 400 relay won in 51.10.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]