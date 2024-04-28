Weekend Girls Track Roundup

TROY — The Troy girls track and field team led four schools that were able to score points at the loaded Wayne Invitational Thursday and Friday at Troy Memorial Stadium.
TROY
The Troy girls shuttle hurdle team (Hannah Steggemann, Livi Luciano, Jenna Pennybacker, Alyssa Kern) led the Trojans, taking third in 1:09.9.
Tatyana Green took fourth in the shot put, 37-1; Josie Kleinheinz was fifth in the discus, 118-7; Kylee Snider was sixth in the long jump, 16-2 and Kiyah Baker was seventh in the discus, 117-3.
TIPPECANOE
The Tippecanoe girls were led by Hayley Tandy, who finished fourth in the 300 hurdles, 48.19.
Tipp was fifth in the shuttle hurdles relay (Myla Thomas, Chelsea Dettwiller, Aubrey Browlee, Abbey Unger), 1:10.17 and took sixth in the 3,200 relay (Leda Anderson, Gracie Wead, Luci Ranly, Kali Greth), 10:10.28 and 400 relay (Kendall Davis, Megan Strong, Julia Burgbacher, Alissa Magoto), 51.35.
Tipp took eighth in the 1,600 relay (Briley Barton, Isabelle Mahl, Blakely Barton, Brynna Campbell), 4:17.43 and Briley Barton was eighth in the 400, 61.23.
LEHMAN CATHOLIC
Lehman’s Katie McFarland took second in the pole vault, clearing 11-4.
MILTON-UNION
The Milton-Union distance medley team (Ty Parsons, Morgan Quesinberry, Jenna Brumbaugh, Savanna Smith) took seventh in the distance medley, 13:25.07 and Brumbaugh was eighth in the long jump, 15-10.
Newton Twilight
PLEASANT HILL — The Covington girls track and field team took second at the Newton Twilight Invitational.
Newton was third, Piqua was sixth and Troy Christian was seventh.
COVINGTON
Covington got wins from Carlie Besecker, 400, 63.19 and Johanna Welborn, 800, 2:31.85.
NEWTON
Newton got a win from Claire Stull in the 1,600, 5:50.22.
TROY CHRISTIAN
Elisabeth Waltz led Troy Christian, sweeping the high jump, 5-2 and long jump, 15-4 1-2.
Arcanum Invitational
ARCANUM — The Bradford girls track and field team took fourth at the Arcanum Invitational, while Miami East was sixth and Bethel was ninth.
BRADFORD
For Bradford, Savannah Beachler won the 400, 64.7 and Meagan Wood won the 800, 2:44.4.
Cardinal Invitational
NEW BREMEN — The Lehman girls track and field team finished ninth at the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational.
Daria Lee won the high jump, 5-2 and the 400 relay won in 51.10.
