Weekend Boys Track Roundup

TROY — Troy High School boys track and field discus thrower Devon Strobel just keeps raising the bar.
Facing his toughest competition of the season Thursday at the Wayne Invitational at Troy Memorial Stadium, Strobel was up to the challenge.
Coming off a seventh-place finish at state a year ago, Strobel broke his school record for the third team this season.
On his third throw in preliminaries, he uncorked a toss of 181-8 to lock up another victory.
Strobel knows he enters every meet with a target on his back.
“I kind of enjoy it,” Strobel said. “I would say I am throwing about nine feet further than I threw last year on average. It is a combination of work in the weight room and better form and technique.”
The Trojans also got a third-place finish in the shuttle hurdles.
Braeden Verceles, TJ Murray, Samson Reeves and Michael Tucker combined for a time of 1:03.40.
MIAMI EAST
Levi Glassmeyer of Miami East got things started Wednesday, winning the hammer throw with a toss of 177-10.
TIPPECANOE
Tippecanoe’s Trey Sellers soared in the high jump Friday, clearing 6-6 to get the victory.
PIQUA
Piqua got points from Hayden Jones Friday.
Jones took sixth in the shot put with a distance of 49-2 3-4.
Newton Twilight
PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys track and field team kept the first-place hardware at home at the Newton Indian Twilight, while Piqua finished third, Covington was fourth and Troy Christian was seventh.
NEWTON
The Indians picked up wins in the 400 relay, 45.85; 800 relay, 1:35.03 and 1,600 relay, 3:34.46.
Also winning for Newton were Trevor Jess, 1,600 racewalk, 10:17.19; Elliot Cook, 110 hurdles, 16.81; Jeremy Lowry, 100, 11.40; Seth Coker, 400, 50.69; Christian Maxwell, long jump, 24.12 and Quentin Webb, long jump, 18-8 3-4.
COVINGTON
The Buccs got wins from Beck Wilson, 3,200, 10:40.73 and Preston King, high jump, 5-10.
Arcanum Invite
ARCANUM— The Miami East boys won the Arcanum Invitational, while Bradford was fifth and Bethel was seventh.
MIAMI EAST
East swept the 400 relay (Ryan Neff, Brian Laughman, Jacob Marker, Zander Fraser), 45.7; the 800 relay (Fraser, Laughman, Marker, Neff), 1:34.5’ the 1,600 relay (Marker, Fraser, Neff, Gunner Weldy), 3:39.0 and the 3,200 relay (Andrew Crane, Caleb Richter, Weldy, Camron Monnin), 8:43.5.
Laughman swept the 100, 11.6 and 200, 23.4; Weldy won the 800, 2:08.1 and 1,600, 4:51.3 and Levi Glassmeyer swept the shot put, 41-8 1-4 and discus, 150-6.
Also winning for East was Devon Vastine, high jump, 5-10.
BRADFORD
Owen Beachler led Bradford, winning the 110 hurdles, 16.6.
BETHEL
Bethel got a win from Austin Hawkins in the 3,200, 10:56.6.
Cardinal Invite
NEW BREMEN — The Lehman Catholic boys finished 11th at the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational.
