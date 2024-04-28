Weekend Boys Track Roundup

Troy’s Devon Strobel spins with the discus before releasing his school record throw Thursday at the Wayne Invitational at Troy Memorial Stadium. Troy’s Michael Tucker goes over a hurdle Thursday at the Wayne Invitational. Milton-Union’s Payton Mayfield leads a group of runners in the 200 Thursday. Piqua’s Dominique Knisley leads Zee Dow of Dayton Christian in the 100 Thursday at the Wayne Invitational. Covington’s Day’Lynn Garrett goes over a hurdle in the 110 hurdles Thursday. Miami East’s Levi Glassmeyer — who won the hammer throw — spins before throwing the discus Thursday at the Wayne Invitational.

TROY — Troy High School boys track and field discus thrower Devon Strobel just keeps raising the bar.

Facing his toughest competition of the season Thursday at the Wayne Invitational at Troy Memorial Stadium, Strobel was up to the challenge.

Coming off a seventh-place finish at state a year ago, Strobel broke his school record for the third team this season.

On his third throw in preliminaries, he uncorked a toss of 181-8 to lock up another victory.

Strobel knows he enters every meet with a target on his back.

“I kind of enjoy it,” Strobel said. “I would say I am throwing about nine feet further than I threw last year on average. It is a combination of work in the weight room and better form and technique.”

The Trojans also got a third-place finish in the shuttle hurdles.

Braeden Verceles, TJ Murray, Samson Reeves and Michael Tucker combined for a time of 1:03.40.

MIAMI EAST

Levi Glassmeyer of Miami East got things started Wednesday, winning the hammer throw with a toss of 177-10.

TIPPECANOE

Tippecanoe’s Trey Sellers soared in the high jump Friday, clearing 6-6 to get the victory.

PIQUA

Piqua got points from Hayden Jones Friday.

Jones took sixth in the shot put with a distance of 49-2 3-4.

Newton Twilight

PLEASANT HILL — The Newton boys track and field team kept the first-place hardware at home at the Newton Indian Twilight, while Piqua finished third, Covington was fourth and Troy Christian was seventh.

NEWTON

The Indians picked up wins in the 400 relay, 45.85; 800 relay, 1:35.03 and 1,600 relay, 3:34.46.

Also winning for Newton were Trevor Jess, 1,600 racewalk, 10:17.19; Elliot Cook, 110 hurdles, 16.81; Jeremy Lowry, 100, 11.40; Seth Coker, 400, 50.69; Christian Maxwell, long jump, 24.12 and Quentin Webb, long jump, 18-8 3-4.

COVINGTON

The Buccs got wins from Beck Wilson, 3,200, 10:40.73 and Preston King, high jump, 5-10.

Arcanum Invite

ARCANUM— The Miami East boys won the Arcanum Invitational, while Bradford was fifth and Bethel was seventh.

MIAMI EAST

East swept the 400 relay (Ryan Neff, Brian Laughman, Jacob Marker, Zander Fraser), 45.7; the 800 relay (Fraser, Laughman, Marker, Neff), 1:34.5’ the 1,600 relay (Marker, Fraser, Neff, Gunner Weldy), 3:39.0 and the 3,200 relay (Andrew Crane, Caleb Richter, Weldy, Camron Monnin), 8:43.5.

Laughman swept the 100, 11.6 and 200, 23.4; Weldy won the 800, 2:08.1 and 1,600, 4:51.3 and Levi Glassmeyer swept the shot put, 41-8 1-4 and discus, 150-6.

Also winning for East was Devon Vastine, high jump, 5-10.

BRADFORD

Owen Beachler led Bradford, winning the 110 hurdles, 16.6.

BETHEL

Bethel got a win from Austin Hawkins in the 3,200, 10:56.6.

Cardinal Invite

NEW BREMEN — The Lehman Catholic boys finished 11th at the New Bremen Cardinal Invitational.

Sports Editor Rob Kiser can be reached at [email protected]