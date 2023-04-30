Softball Southwest District Sectional Pairings Released

The Southwest District sectional softball pairings were released Sunday.

DIVISION I

The Troy and Piqua softball teams will open D-I sectional play at home.

Troy is in the North Upper Bracket.

The Trojans, 16-4 and the eighth seed, will host 16 seed Springfield, 3-15, at 5 p.m. May 8.

The winner will advance to play at seventh seed Fairborn, 13-4, at 5 p.m. May 10.

Troy and Fairborn split during the season.

Piqua, 8-12 and the 11th seed, will host Xenia, 6-13 and the 12th seed in a Lower Bracket game at 5 p.m. May 8.

The winner will advance to play at fifth seed Beavercreek at 5 p.m. May 10.

DIVISION II

The Tippecanoe softball team received the third seed in the Tecumseh D-II sectional.

The Red Devils, 12-7, will host sixth seed Carroll, 9-8 at 5 p.m. May 11.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal game on May 16, with second seed Ben Logan, 12-4, the likely opponent.

DIVISION III

Fourth seed Milton-Union and fifth seed Miami East are in the North 2 Bracket, while 12th seed Bethel is in the North 3 Bracket.

Miami East, 10-6 will host 14th seed Dayton Christian, 6-6-1 at 5 p.m. May 8.

The winner will advance to play at third seed Northeastern, 13-7 at 5 p.m. May 10.

Milton-Union, 11-7 will host eighth seed Versailles, 10-10 at 5 p.m. May 8.

The winner will advance to host 11 seed Springfield Shawnee, 6-7, at 5 p.m. May 10.

The winners of the May 10 games will meet in the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 15.

Bethel will play at sixth seed Anna, 11-3 at 5 p.m. May 8.

The winner will play 10th seed Brookville, 9-11 at 5 p.m. May 10.

DIVISION IV

Covington, 20-3 and the top seed will play in the North 1 bracket in D-IV.

The Buccs will host 20th seed Troy Christian, 1-14, at 5 p.m. May 9.

The winner will host 21st seed Legacy Christian, 4-6, on May 11 at 5 p.m.

Bradford, 7-10 and the ninth seed, is in the North 2 bracket.

The Railroaders will play at fifth seed Riverside, 12-6, at 5 p.m. May 11.

The winner will advance to the district semifinal at 5 p.m. May 16, with third seed Ansonia the likely opponent.

Newton and Lehman Catholic are in the North 3 Bracket.

Lehman, 3-12 and the 14th seed, will play at 13 seed Twin Valley South, 4-10 at 5 p.m. May 9.

The winner will advance to play at second seed Russia, 13-5, at 5 p.m. May 11.

Newton, 6-12 and the 11 seed, will host 12th seed Triad, 5-12 at 5 p.m. May 11.

The winners of the May 11 games will advance to the district semifinal on May 16.