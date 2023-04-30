Weekend Track Roundup

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Troy girls track and field team took eighth-place at the Wayne Invitational.

Leah Harnish led the Trojans with second-place finishes in the 200, 25.31 and 400, 56.15, breaking her own school record in the 400.

Tatyana Green was third in the shot put, 36-9.

Tippecanoe was led by a third-place finish in the 400 shuttle hurdles (Jillian Magato, Ayeva Tilley, Aubrey Brownlee, Hayley Tandy), 67.48.

Troy boys were led by a third-place finish in the 400 shuttle hurdles (Antonio Gonzalez, Braeden Verceles, Michael Tucker, TJ Murray), 66.95.

Newton Invitational

PLEASANT HILL — Piqua, Covington, Troy Christian and Newton competed in the Newton Twilight Invitational Friday.

Piqua won the boys competion, Newton was second, Covington was third and Troy Christian was ninth.

Winning for Piqua boys were Dominic Knisley, 100, 11.41; Colten Beougher, 200, 23.18 and long jump, 20-3; Troy Thompson, pole vault, 11-0; Hayden Barker, shot put, 42-0 1-4; the 400 relay, 44.80 and the 800 relay, 1:36.32.

Winning for Covington boys were Asher Long, 1,600, 4:29.39 and 3,200, 9:49.69 and Preston King, high jump, 5-8.

Winning for Newton boys were Seth Coker, 800, 2:04.35; the 1,600 relay, 3:44.84 and the 3,200 relay, 9:06.35.

Covington girls finished second, Piqua was seventh, Troy Christian was eighth and Newton was ninth.

Winning for Covington girls were Elyza Long, 1,600, 5:38.79 and 3,200, 12:12.53.

Troy Christian’s Hope Carroll swept the 100, 13.74; 200, 27.74 and 400, 61.78.

Arcanum Invitational

ARCANUM — The Miami East boys and girls track and field teams swept the Arcanum Invitational Friday night.

For the boys, Brian Laughman swept the 100, 11.7 and 200, 24,1.

Also winning were Elijah Wilmeth, 1,600, 5:00.7; Jacob Marker, 400, 54.0; Devon Vastine, long jump, 18-9; the 400 relay (Garrett Fine, Evan Knoll, Caleb Staley, Laughman), 47.8; the 800 relay (Marker, Drake Bennett, Baylen Lair, Noll), 1:39.4; the 1,600 relay (Bennett, Marker, Caleb Richter, JT Slone), 3:48.3 and the 3,200 relay (Cameron Monnin, Wilmeth, Gunner Weldy, Richter), 9:05.1.

For the girls, Maryn Gross swept the 1,600, 5:57.8 and 3,200, 14:13.2.

Also winning were Anna Rowley, 400, 68.0; Kennedee Elifritz, 800, 2:40.2; the 800 relay (Kinley Lavender, Elifritz, Lindi Snodgrass, Rowley), 1:58.7; the 1,600 relay (Snodgrass, Elifritz, Kylee McKinney, Meg Gilliland), 4:33.6 and the 3,200 relay (Kendal Staley, Elifritz, Gross, Teaghan Kress), 11:20.4.

Ben Logan Invitational

BELLEFONTAINE — The Bethel boys and girls track and field teams competed in the Ben Logan Invitational.

The boys finished fifth and the girls finished seventh.