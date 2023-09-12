Bonnoront

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Garden Club received a soil prep for spring gardening from Jenna Bonnoront of “Growfully with Jenna” at the garden club’s picnic on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Bonnoront has a deep love for all things edible and specializes in growing vegetables and herbs, said a press release from the garden club. She has been growing both for fun and for a career for nearly 30 years.

The benefits of fall bed preparations versus in the spring were highlighted at the picnic. Bonnoront’s presentation outlined the use of natural mulches, the practice of cover cropping and the working of soil. These actions can help with weed control, moisture retention, regulate soil temperature, manage nutrients, improve soil structure and prevent erosion, said the release. The wealth of information provided also covered organic insect control and the various till/no till options.

“Growfully with Jenna” videos are online on the YouTube web site.

The Tipp City Garden Club meets on the first Tuesday of the month. On Oct. 6, the club members will travel to Hydro Growers, Pleasant Hill, for a tour.