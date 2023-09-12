Summer utility assistance program ends Sept. 30

TROY — The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides income eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs. The program started July 1, 2023, and will end Sept. 30, 2023.

To apply for the program, clients are required to schedule an appointment with Miami County CAC. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 937-335-7921.

Applicants will need to bring copies of the following documents to their appointment:

• Copies of their most recent energy/utility bills.

• A list of all household members and proof of all income for the last 30 days or 12 months for each member.

• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residency for all household members.

• Proof of disability (if applicable).

• Physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for a household member’s health (if there is not a household member over the age of 60 and there is no electric service disconnection notice).

In addition to being income eligible, one of the following must apply to the household in order to be assisted – a household member is 60 years of age or older; or a household member can provide physician documentation that cooling assistance is needed for their health; or there is a disconnect notice for their electric service; or the electric service has been shut off; or they are trying to establish new service with their electric utility, or their electric account has PIPP default or they desire to go on the PIPP Program.

Eligible households can receive up to $500 if they are a customer of a regulated utility, or $800 if they are a customer of unregulated utilities such as electric cooperatives and municipal utilities. The assistance is applied directly to their utility bill, or to purchase an air conditioning unit or fan, or pay for central air conditioning repairs. Ohioans must have a gross income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for assistance. For a family of four the annual income must be at or below $52,500.

Last year, more than 400 families in Miami County, were assisted through the Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program.

For more information about the features of the Summer Crisis Program and what is needed to apply, contact Miami County CAC Utility Intake Department at 937-335-7921. To be connected to your local Energy Assistance provider if you are not a Miami County resident, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov or call 800-282-0880.