Soltiva to hold blood drive in West Milton on Nov. 29

WEST MILTON- Help replenish the blood supply after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by donating at the West Milton Lions Club community blood drive on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the West Milton United Church of Christ, 108 South Main St.

To make an appointment with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) use the Donor Time app, call 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Anyone who donates will receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve holiday season t-shirt and an opportunity to win Rose Bowl tickets.

Additionally, anyone who registers to donate from Oct. 2 through Dec. 2 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.