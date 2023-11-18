Pink Ribbon Good plans Small Town Christmas Dec. 1

PLEASANT HILL — On Friday, Dec. 1 from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Pink Ribbon Good and The Exchange in Pleasant Hill are partnering to hold our second annual Small Town Christmas at the Exchange! This event is designed to celebrate the Holidays with your loved ones and raise funds for Pink Ribbon Good. This event will begin at 6 p.m. with our Christmas Parade. The parade will lead into our Small Town Christmas event, that includes our tree lighting and drone light show!

Pink Ribbon Good—exists to serve every person and family affected by breast and gynecological cancer. We provide free healthy meals, rides to treatment, house cleaning essentials and peer support so no one is alone in the fight—is hosting this event, to fundraise for their services for their clients.

Small Town Christmas includes our pink tree lighting, drone light show, live music, food, beer, several Christmas stations, and so much more. We will have Buckeye Burgers, Cumberland Kettle Corn, Local Coffee and Heidelberg beer. Jayla Adams will be opening and Alexis Gomez will be closing the night out with live music. The kids station includes hair tinsel, writing letters to Santa, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, making reindeer food, and paper snowflakes. All of the stations are included with your entry ticket. Individual tickets are $10 and family tickets are $40 (up to six family members). Feel free to invite your family and friends and

celebrate the Holidays with us! Purchase tickets using this link, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/738003597627?aff=oddtdtcreator or go to our website www.pinkribbongood.org/upcoming-events.

If you are wanting to participate in our parade or help sponsor the event, please contact Cara Salazar at [email protected].

Thank you to our sponsors, Level MB, Dave Arbogast, RB Jergens, D9 Technologies, Dayton Children’s, Integrity Lift Solutions, and Choice 1 Engineering for allowing us to put on this amazing fundraiser! Thank you to the Gray’s and The Exchange for making our event possible. Thank you to everyone who will attend and participate in our event and parade!