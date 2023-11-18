Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-8:19 p.m.: assault. Deputies responded to a report of assault in the 6300 block of Troy-Frederick Road in Monroe Township.

-5:25 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a report of theft in the 1700 block of Conwood Drive.

WEDNESDAY

-7:32 p.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief at Elite Self Storage on Lisa Drive in Bethel Township.

-6:07 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Miami County Fairgrounds.

-2:54 p.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a report of trespassing at the Hobart /center for Government on West Water Street in Troy.

-11:09 a.m.: criminal damage/mischief. Deputies responded to a report of criminal damage/mischief in the 2800 block of Hickory Wood Drive in Troy.

-2:37 a.m.: driving under suspension. Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 9300 block of South state Route 202 in Phoneton. The driver was found to have 36 open suspensions.

TUESDAY

-10:02 p.m.: disturbance/fight. Deputies responded to a report of a disturbance/fight in the 4700 block of West state Route 571 in Union Township.

Compiled by Matt Clevenger.