On the agendas

Troy City Council

Members of the Troy City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20. The meeting will be held on the second floor of the City Hall building located at 100 S. Market St.

Miami County Commissioners

The Miami County Commissioners host two meetings every week at 9 a.m. on Tuesdays and 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The meetings are hosted in the Commissioners’ Hearing Room at the Safety Building located at 201 W. Main St.

Piqua Commission

The next Piqua City Commission will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21. This meeting will be held at the Municipal Government Complex located at 201 W. Water St.