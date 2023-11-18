Photos with Santa at Echo Hills

PIQUA — Santa Claus is coming to town! Bring the kids, meet Santa, snap a photo and help to raise funds for a great cause.

All proceeds to benefit Rehabilitation Center for neurological development and Nicholas School.

The cost is $20 per family; additional donations welcomed.

Photos with Santa will be hosted at Echo Hills Golf Club, 2100 Echo Lake Drive, Piqua, on Dec. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

To learn more about the Rehabilitation Center, visit: www.rcnd.org

For more information or to RSVP, please contact the Club: [email protected] or 937-615-6690