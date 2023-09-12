Solvita Blood Center in urgent need of Type O blood

DAYTON – The Solvita Blood Center (formerly Community Blood Center) has issued a community alert for an urgent need of type O blood due to high usage for several trauma cases in area hospitals over the weekend.

Solvita is in critical need of type O negative and in low supply of type O positive. Hospitals used 269 units of type O blood and multiple other blood products Saturday and Sunday, primarily for a motorcycle accident injury and two other emergency surgeries.

Solvita entered the weekend still recovering from no collections on the Labor Day holiday and low supply during the holiday week. Solvita is calling on community members to donate this week to help replenish the regional blood supply.

Make an appointment to donate at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app. Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Donation Center, 349 S. Main St., Dayton.

Blood drives this week:

Tuesday, Sept. 12

• Greenville Rotary Club, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

• Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, 12:30-6:30 p.m. 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney.

• St. Remy’s Hall, 12:30-6:30 p.m. 101 Remy St., Russia.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

• CMH Regional Health System, noon to 6:30 p.m. 610 W. Main St.

• Brookville, 12:30-6:30 p.m. Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

• Franklin Monroe High School, 8 a.m. to noon 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

• New Testament Church of Christ, 3-7 p.m. 752 West Main St., Hagerstown .

• Preble Shawnee High School, 8 a.m. to noon 5495 Somers Gratis Road, Camden.

Thursday, Sept. 14

• Eaton Community Church, noon to 6 p.m. 813 Camden Road.

• Hamilton, noon to 6:30 p.m. Courtyard by Marriott Hamilton, 1 Riverfront Plaza.

• Logan County Discovery Center, 3:30-6:30 p.m. 1973 state Route 47, Bellefontaine.

• Pleasant View Missionary Church, 2:30-6:30 p.m. 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville.

Friday, Sept. 15

• Day Air Ballpark Plaza, noon to 4 p.m. 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton.

• United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 201 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield.

• West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance, noon to 4 p.m. 8763 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester.

• Xenia YMCA, noon to 4 p.m. 336 Progress Drive.

Saturday, Sept. 16

• Newspring Church, 8 a.m. to noon 1150 S. Main St., Springboro.

• Oakwood, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oakwood Community Center, 105 Patterson Road.

• St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville.

• Zion Lutheran Church, 8 a.m. to noon 5550 Munger Road, Dayton.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.