United Way unveils 2023 fall campaign

TROY — The United Way of Miami County has announced the launch of its 2023 fall campaign, “United for a Purpose.”

“With an uplifting spirit and a shared vision of transformation, the organization calls upon the entire community, including residents, businesses, and community leaders, to join hands and make a significant impact by raising $1,350,000,” said a United Way press release.

The 2023 fall campaign, with the resonant theme “United for a Purpose,” embodies the unity and common purpose that define the essence of Miami County, said the release. It serves as a rallying cry for individuals and organizations to come together and invest in the betterment of our community. This year presents an exceptional opportunity for us to stand together, rise above challenges, inspire hope, and drive meaningful change.

The United Way of Miami County carries a legacy of service, touching countless lives and championing positive change in our community. Contributions to the campaign will directly support local initiatives addressing pressing issues such as education, housing stability, and providing assistance to those facing adversity. Support plays an instrumental role in nurturing hope, elevating individuals and families, and forging a more resilient Miami County.

As we embark on this collective journey, the release said, we are reminded that our community’s strength lies in unity. The United Way is more than an organization; it is a movement fueled by the shared compassion of our community. By uniting, we amplify the power of collective compassion and translate it into tangible action. “United for a Purpose,” we rise above challenges, charting a path towards a brighter, more prosperous future.

Sean Ford, CEO of the United Way of Miami County, said in the release, “We are excited and inspired to unveil the 2023 Fall Campaign, themed ‘United for a Purpose.’ This campaign is our opportunity to create a lasting legacy in Miami County, to achieve new heights of community support, and to ensure that every member of our community can thrive. Together, we prove that Miami County stands united for a purpose – to build a better future.”

The United Way of Miami County invites everyone to get involved and contribute to the 2023 Fall Campaign. Support is not only a catalyst for positive change but also a testament to the unwavering spirit of unity in Miami County.

“Together, united for a purpose, we rise, and together, we achieve greatness,” said the release.

For further details, to make a donation, or to volunteer, please visit www.unitedwaymco.org.

United Way of Miami County is a local nonprofit organization dedicated to improving lives and building a stronger community. Through collaborative efforts, fundraising campaigns, and community engagement, the United Way of Miami County addresses critical needs in education, housing, and social services, helping residents reach their full potential. Together, united for a purpose, we create a brighter future for all.