Solvita donors can win ‘Circle of Life’ Lion King tickets

DAYTON – The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-16 at any Solvita blood drive or at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.”

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.

Register to donate at these blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center to enter the Lion King tickets drawings:

Thursday, March 7

Tipp City United Methodist Church 1:30- 7:30 p.m. at 8 W. Main St.

Young’s Jersey Dairy Farm 3-6 p.m. at 6880 Springfield Xenia Road, Yellow Springs.

Saturday, March 9

Mary Help of Christians Parish 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Parish Center, 954 N. Maple St., Fairborn.

Oakwood Community Center 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 105 Patterson Road.

Waynesville Masonic Temple 8 a.m. to noon at 1351 Lytle Road.

Week of March 11-16 drawing:

Monday, March 11

Christian Academy Schools 1-5 p.m. at 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney.

Church of the Incarnation Parish 1- 7 p.m. at 55 Williamsburg Lane, Centerville.

Fairfield Fire Department 2-6 p.m. at 375 Nilles Road.

Maiden Lane Church of God 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 1201 Maiden Lane, Springfield.

Sibcy Cline Realtors 2:30-5:30 p.m. at 103 Oregonia Road, Lebanon.

SRWW Joint Fire District 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 179 S. Jackson St., Sabina.

St. Henry Catholic Church 3-7 p.m. at 6696 Springboro Pike, West Carrollton.

Tuesday, March 12

Greenville Church of the Brethren 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 421 Central Ave.

LifeSpring Church 3-6 p.m. at 5600 U.S. Route 27, Richmond.

Our Lady of Good Hope Church 1:30-7:30 p.m. at 6 S. Third St., Miamisburg.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 9333 state Route 119, Anna.

Wednesday, March 13

CMH Regional Health System noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 W. Main St., Wilmington.

Brookville 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Golden Gate Park Leiber Center, 545 Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

First Presbyterian Church of Troy 2-6 p.m. at 20 S. Walnut St.

Thursday, March 14

Bruns Construction Enterprises 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6301 U.S. Route 127, Celina.

Eaton Community Church noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road.

Piqua Baptist Church 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 1402 W. High St.

Washington Township Fire Department 1-7 p.m. at 8320 McEwen Road, Centerville.

Friday, March 15

Kettering Health Huber noon to 3 p.m. at 8701 Old Troy Pike, Huber Heights.

Community Health and Wellness Partners 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 211 E. Columbus Ave., Bellefontaine.

Fairlawn High School 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 18800 Johnston Road, Sidney.

Miami Valley Hospital North 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 9000 N. Main St., Dayton.

Baby Willow Memorial Blood Drive noon to 3 p.m. at Shaffer Chiropractic, 1038 Kauffman Ave., Fairborn.

Springfield Family YMCA 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 300 S. Limestone St.

Saturday, March 16

Cambridge City Christian Church 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 106 W. Church St.

Epiphany Lutheran Church 8 a.m. to noon at 6430 Far Hills Ave., Centerville.

St. Luke’s Catholic Church 9 a.m. to noon in the school cafeteria, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek.

Stillwater Church Worship Center 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6911 Frederick Pike, Dayton.